    Arihant Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in June 2023 up 23.32% from Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2023 up 50.14% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2023 up 33.95% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022.

    Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

    Arihant Capital shares closed at 48.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -35.48% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.4928.2533.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.4928.2533.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.876.764.28
    Depreciation0.580.540.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.265.864.96
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.08--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9010.8012.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.894.3712.02
    Other Income0.150.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.034.4312.07
    Interest2.022.472.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.011.9510.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.011.9510.03
    Tax3.490.513.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.531.457.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.531.457.01
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.140.67
    Diluted EPS1.010.140.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.140.67
    Diluted EPS1.010.140.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 01:44 pm

