Arihant Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 80.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in June 2021 up 80.4% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2021 up 95.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in June 2021 up 83.71% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2020.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2020.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 153.35 on August 17, 2021 (NSE)