Arihant Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 47.9% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021.