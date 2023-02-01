English
    Budget 2023

    Arihant Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.57 crore in December 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 47.9% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021.

    Arihant Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.5737.8142.16
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations32.5737.8142.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.804.394.59
    Depreciation0.560.440.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.273.875.95
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2213.2814.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7215.8316.35
    Other Income0.020.060.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7415.8816.44
    Interest2.461.881.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2914.0014.87
    Exceptional Items--0.310.58
    P/L Before Tax9.2914.3115.45
    Tax2.643.192.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6511.1212.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.6511.1212.76
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.076.13
    Diluted EPS0.641.076.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.076.13
    Diluted EPS0.641.076.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited