    Arihant Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore in December 2021 up 50.8% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021 up 33.84% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021 up 18.85% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2020.

    Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2020.

    Arihant Capital shares closed at 270.90 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.20% returns over the last 6 months

    Arihant Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.1637.5527.92
    Other Operating Income0.000.010.04
    Total Income From Operations42.1637.5627.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.594.443.42
    Depreciation0.270.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.953.65--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.09--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9912.5710.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3516.5213.76
    Other Income0.090.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4416.5613.79
    Interest1.561.230.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8715.3313.00
    Exceptional Items0.58----
    P/L Before Tax15.4515.3313.00
    Tax2.703.413.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7611.929.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7611.929.53
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.724.58
    Diluted EPS6.135.724.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.724.58
    Diluted EPS6.135.724.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 03:11 pm
