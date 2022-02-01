Arihant Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore in December 2021 up 50.8% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021 up 33.84% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021 up 18.85% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2020.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2020.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 270.90 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.20% returns over the last 6 months