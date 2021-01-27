MARKET NEWS

Arihant Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 68.84% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2020 up 68.84% from Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2020 up 142.35% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2020 up 85.49% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2019.

Close

Arihant Capital shares closed at 82.75 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.06% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations27.9227.5516.56
Other Operating Income0.04----
Total Income From Operations27.9627.5516.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.423.653.50
Depreciation0.270.390.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--0.28--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.5012.407.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7610.834.78
Other Income0.030.032.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7910.867.26
Interest0.790.771.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0010.095.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.0010.095.71
Tax3.472.241.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.537.853.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.537.853.93
Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.583.771.89
Diluted EPS4.583.771.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.583.771.89
Diluted EPS4.583.771.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:44 am

