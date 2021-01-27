Arihant Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 68.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2020 up 68.84% from Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2020 up 142.35% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2020 up 85.49% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2019.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 82.75 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.06% over the last 12 months.