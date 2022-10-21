 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arihant Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.92 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.92 crore in September 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 39.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 12.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 70.75 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 151.87% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.92 34.78 39.98
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.01
Total Income From Operations 39.92 34.78 39.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.70 4.64 4.79
Depreciation 0.45 0.34 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 3.94 5.00 3.77
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.04 -- 1.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.28 12.05 13.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.52 12.76 16.79
Other Income 0.06 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.58 12.81 16.83
Interest 1.95 1.99 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.62 10.82 15.51
Exceptional Items 0.35 -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.97 10.82 15.51
Tax 3.61 3.22 3.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.37 7.60 12.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.37 7.60 12.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.19 -0.15 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.55 7.45 12.49
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.72 6.00
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.72 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.72 6.00
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.72 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
