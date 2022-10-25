Arihant Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.92 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.92 crore in September 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 39.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 12.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 72.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.10% returns over the last 6 months and 163.00% over the last 12 months.