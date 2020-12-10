Arihant Capital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore, up 30.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore in September 2020 up 30.36% from Rs. 21.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2020 up 28.29% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in September 2020 up 2.64% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2019.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 83.65 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 137.98% returns over the last 6 months and 75.37% over the last 12 months.