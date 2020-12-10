PlusFinancial Times
Arihant Capital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore, up 30.36% Y-o-Y

Dec 10, 2020 / 10:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore in September 2020 up 30.36% from Rs. 21.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2020 up 28.29% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in September 2020 up 2.64% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2019.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 83.65 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 137.98% returns over the last 6 months and 75.37% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations28.6219.9621.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.6219.9621.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.773.323.85
Depreciation0.420.300.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses3.172.00--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.670.65--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.796.139.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.797.568.37
Other Income0.050.012.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.847.5710.66
Interest0.820.712.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.026.868.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.026.868.40
Tax1.921.972.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.094.896.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.094.896.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.094.896.31
Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.892.353.03
Diluted EPS3.892.353.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.892.353.03
Diluted EPS3.892.353.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:00 am

