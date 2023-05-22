English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore, down 33.29% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore in March 2023 down 33.29% from Rs. 43.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 84.81% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2023 down 70.89% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2022.

    Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2022.

    Arihant Capital shares closed at 37.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.37% returns over the last 6 months and -56.01% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Capital Markets
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3033.5543.93
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations29.3033.5543.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.675.434.27
    Depreciation0.550.560.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.985.343.07
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.01--2.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8010.2214.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.2911.9919.89
    Other Income0.080.020.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.3712.0120.05
    Interest2.532.582.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.859.4418.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.859.4418.05
    Tax0.762.685.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.096.7612.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.096.7612.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.130.40-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.957.1612.87
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.696.18
    Diluted EPS0.190.696.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.696.18
    Diluted EPS0.190.696.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am