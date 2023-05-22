Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore, down 33.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore in March 2023 down 33.29% from Rs. 43.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 84.81% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2023 down 70.89% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2022.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2022.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 37.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.37% returns over the last 6 months and -56.01% over the last 12 months.