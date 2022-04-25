 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore, up 14.4% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2022 up 29.89% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 87.75 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 211.17% returns over the last 6 months

Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.93 48.23 38.40
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income From Operations 43.93 48.23 38.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.27 5.00 6.32
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 3.07 6.12 3.15
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.01 2.99 0.81
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.40 15.82 12.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.89 18.02 14.98
Other Income 0.16 0.09 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.05 18.11 15.40
Interest 2.00 1.63 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.05 16.48 14.34
Exceptional Items -- -0.50 0.31
P/L Before Tax 18.05 15.98 14.65
Tax 5.16 3.24 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.90 12.74 12.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.90 12.74 12.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 0.37 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.87 13.11 12.75
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 6.29 6.12
Diluted EPS 6.18 6.29 6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 6.29 6.12
Diluted EPS 6.18 6.29 6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:20 pm
