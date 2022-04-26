English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore, up 14.4% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2022 up 29.89% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2021.

    Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.

    Close

    Arihant Capital shares closed at 87.75 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 216.79% returns over the last 6 months

    Arihant Capital Markets
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.9348.2338.40
    Other Operating Income0.000.000.00
    Total Income From Operations43.9348.2338.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.275.006.32
    Depreciation0.290.290.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.076.123.15
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.012.990.81
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4015.8212.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8918.0214.98
    Other Income0.160.090.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0518.1115.40
    Interest2.001.631.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0516.4814.34
    Exceptional Items---0.500.31
    P/L Before Tax18.0515.9814.65
    Tax5.163.241.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.9012.7412.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.9012.7412.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.030.370.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.8713.1112.75
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.186.296.12
    Diluted EPS6.186.296.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.186.296.12
    Diluted EPS6.186.296.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.