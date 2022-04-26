Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore, up 14.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2022 up 29.89% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 87.75 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 216.79% returns over the last 6 months