Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore, up 40.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore in March 2021 up 40.48% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2021 up 483.08% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2021 up 292.48% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2020.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 128.70 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)