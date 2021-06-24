MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arihant Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore, up 40.48% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore in March 2021 up 40.48% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2021 up 483.08% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2021 up 292.48% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2020.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Close

Arihant Capital shares closed at 128.70 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)

Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations38.4028.6427.24
Other Operating Income0.000.050.09
Total Income From Operations38.4028.6827.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.323.604.09
Depreciation0.260.290.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses3.153.29--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.810.963.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.887.659.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9812.9010.58
Other Income0.420.02-6.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4012.913.66
Interest1.060.851.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3412.072.07
Exceptional Items0.31----
P/L Before Tax14.6512.072.07
Tax1.933.24-0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.728.832.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.728.832.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.12--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.758.952.19
Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----139.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.124.301.05
Diluted EPS6.124.30--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.124.301.05
Diluted EPS6.124.30--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.