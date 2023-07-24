Arihant Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in June 2023 up 23.04% from Rs. 34.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2023 up 55.41% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2023 up 33.31% from Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 48.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -35.48% over the last 12 months.