Arihant Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.78 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.78 crore in June 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022 down 18.93% from Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.72 in June 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 77.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.80% returns over the last 6 months and 134.06% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.78 43.93 37.54
Other Operating Income -- 0.00 0.00
Total Income From Operations 34.78 43.93 37.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.64 4.27 4.34
Depreciation 0.34 0.29 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.00 3.07 3.61
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.01 1.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.05 14.40 12.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.76 19.89 15.89
Other Income 0.05 0.16 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.81 20.05 15.92
Interest 1.99 2.00 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.82 18.05 14.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.82 18.05 14.86
Tax 3.22 5.16 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.60 12.90 11.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.60 12.90 11.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 -0.03 0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.45 12.87 11.90
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 6.18 5.72
Diluted EPS 0.72 6.18 5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 6.18 5.72
Diluted EPS 0.72 6.18 5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
