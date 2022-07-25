Arihant Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.78 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.78 crore in June 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022 down 18.93% from Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.72 in June 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 77.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.80% returns over the last 6 months and 134.06% over the last 12 months.