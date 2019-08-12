Arihant Capital Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore, down 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore in June 2019 down 9.14% from Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2019 down 12.85% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2019 down 15.19% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2018.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2018.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 42.10 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and -53.84% over the last 12 months.