Arihant Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.55 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 33.55 crore in December 2022 down 30.45% from Rs. 48.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2022 down 45.36% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 31.68% from Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2021.
Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2021. Arihant Capital shares closed at 51.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.
Arihant Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations33.5539.9248.23
Other Operating Income----0.00
Total Income From Operations33.5539.9248.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.434.705.00
Depreciation0.560.450.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses5.343.946.12
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--0.042.99
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.2213.2815.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9917.5218.02
Other Income0.020.060.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0117.5818.11
Interest2.581.951.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.4415.6216.48
Exceptional Items--0.35-0.50
P/L Before Tax9.4415.9715.98
Tax2.683.613.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7612.3712.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7612.3712.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.400.190.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.1612.5513.11
Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.216.29
Diluted EPS0.691.216.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.196.29
Diluted EPS0.691.216.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

