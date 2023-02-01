Arihant Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.55 crore, down 30.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 33.55 crore in December 2022 down 30.45% from Rs. 48.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2022 down 45.36% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 31.68% from Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2021.
Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2021.
|Arihant Capital shares closed at 51.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.
|Arihant Capital Markets
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.55
|39.92
|48.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|33.55
|39.92
|48.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|4.70
|5.00
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.45
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.34
|3.94
|6.12
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.04
|2.99
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.22
|13.28
|15.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.99
|17.52
|18.02
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.01
|17.58
|18.11
|Interest
|2.58
|1.95
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.44
|15.62
|16.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.35
|-0.50
|P/L Before Tax
|9.44
|15.97
|15.98
|Tax
|2.68
|3.61
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.76
|12.37
|12.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.76
|12.37
|12.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.40
|0.19
|0.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.16
|12.55
|13.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.41
|10.41
|10.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.21
|6.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.21
|6.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.19
|6.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.21
|6.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited