Arihant Capital Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore in December 2018 down 25.78% from Rs. 26.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 47.15% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2018 down 39.55% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2017.

Arihant Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2017.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 62.05 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.63% returns over the last 6 months and -61.77% over the last 12 months.