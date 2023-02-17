Arihant Avenues Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 2677.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 2677.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.