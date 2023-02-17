 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arihant Avenues Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 2677.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Avenues and Credit are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 2677.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Avenues and Credit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.27 -- 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.27 -- 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.26 -- 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 -0.11
Other Income 0.10 0.30 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.25 -0.06
Interest -- 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.25 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.25 -0.06
Tax 0.03 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.25 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.25 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 7.32 7.32 7.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.18 4.48 -12.15
Diluted EPS 11.18 4.48 -12.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.18 4.48 -12.15
Diluted EPS 11.18 4.48 -12.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited