Arihant Avenues Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 2677.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 2677.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Avenues EPS has increased to Rs. 11.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.15 in December 2021.

Arihant Avenues shares closed at 27.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 91.91% over the last 12 months.