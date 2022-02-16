Arihant Avenues Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 202.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 202.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 113.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Arihant Avenues shares closed at 13.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)