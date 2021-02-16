Arihant Avenues Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 71.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 518.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 528.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Arihant Avenues EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Arihant Avenues shares closed at 10.00 on December 15, 2020 (BSE)