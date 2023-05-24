English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aries Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore in March 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 83.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.46% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 161.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

    Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.

    Aries Agro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.83130.9183.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.83130.9183.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.5349.8027.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.0911.338.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.544.528.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5117.4612.31
    Depreciation2.441.951.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.3534.9230.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.6310.91-6.18
    Other Income0.842.633.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.7913.54-2.92
    Interest5.386.356.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.167.19-9.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.167.19-9.83
    Tax1.461.52-3.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.625.67-6.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.625.67-6.66
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.634.36-5.12
    Diluted EPS-6.634.36-5.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.634.36-5.12
    Diluted EPS-6.634.36-5.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am