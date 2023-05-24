Aries Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore in March 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 83.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.46% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 161.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.
|Aries Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.83
|130.91
|83.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.83
|130.91
|83.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.53
|49.80
|27.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.09
|11.33
|8.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.54
|4.52
|8.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.51
|17.46
|12.31
|Depreciation
|2.44
|1.95
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.35
|34.92
|30.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|10.91
|-6.18
|Other Income
|0.84
|2.63
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|13.54
|-2.92
|Interest
|5.38
|6.35
|6.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.16
|7.19
|-9.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.16
|7.19
|-9.83
|Tax
|1.46
|1.52
|-3.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.62
|5.67
|-6.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.62
|5.67
|-6.66
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.63
|4.36
|-5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-6.63
|4.36
|-5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.63
|4.36
|-5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-6.63
|4.36
|-5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited