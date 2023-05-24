Aries Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.83 crore in March 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 83.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.46% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 161.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.