Aries Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore in March 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022 down 109.27% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 134.65% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.
Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aries Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.64
|129.35
|69.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.64
|129.35
|69.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.27
|71.75
|36.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.85
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.99
|-2.12
|-4.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.31
|12.71
|12.16
|Depreciation
|1.87
|1.69
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.53
|33.43
|23.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.18
|11.90
|0.23
|Other Income
|3.27
|1.34
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.92
|13.24
|1.59
|Interest
|6.91
|4.91
|7.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.83
|8.34
|-5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.83
|8.34
|-5.51
|Tax
|-3.17
|2.54
|-2.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.66
|5.80
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.66
|5.80
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|4.46
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|4.46
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|4.46
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|4.46
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited