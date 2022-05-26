 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aries Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore in March 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022 down 109.27% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 134.65% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.64 129.35 69.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.64 129.35 69.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.27 71.75 36.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.85 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.99 -2.12 -4.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.31 12.71 12.16
Depreciation 1.87 1.69 1.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.53 33.43 23.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.18 11.90 0.23
Other Income 3.27 1.34 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.92 13.24 1.59
Interest 6.91 4.91 7.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.83 8.34 -5.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.83 8.34 -5.51
Tax -3.17 2.54 -2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.66 5.80 -3.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.66 5.80 -3.18
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.12 4.46 -2.45
Diluted EPS -5.12 4.46 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.12 4.46 -2.45
Diluted EPS -5.12 4.46 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.