Aries Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.64 crore in March 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022 down 109.27% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 134.65% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.