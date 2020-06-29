Aries Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore, down 4.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore in March 2020 down 4.29% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020 down 139.08% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 down 82.76% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019.
Aries Agro shares closed at 73.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.17% over the last 12 months.
|Aries Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.52
|83.55
|55.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|4.94
|2.82
|Total Income From Operations
|55.52
|88.49
|58.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.89
|20.79
|13.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.50
|15.00
|5.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.65
|2.56
|6.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.47
|11.14
|6.81
|Depreciation
|3.35
|0.79
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.92
|24.93
|19.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.26
|13.28
|5.11
|Other Income
|2.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|13.28
|5.11
|Interest
|7.21
|6.64
|10.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.56
|6.64
|-5.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.56
|6.64
|-5.26
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.57
|-1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.34
|6.07
|-3.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.34
|6.07
|-3.91
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|143.79
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|4.67
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|4.67
|-3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.18
|4.67
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.18
|4.67
|-3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am