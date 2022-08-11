 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aries Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore in June 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 100.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2022 up 19.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in June 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2021.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 134.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.22% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.75 83.64 100.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.75 83.64 100.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.63 27.27 47.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.15 8.85 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.33 8.99 7.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.92 12.31 10.20
Depreciation 1.35 1.87 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.52 30.53 21.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.51 -6.18 12.78
Other Income 5.65 3.27 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.16 -2.92 15.64
Interest 4.80 6.91 5.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.36 -9.83 10.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.36 -9.83 10.51
Tax 3.48 -3.17 3.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.88 -6.66 7.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.88 -6.66 7.46
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -5.12 5.74
Diluted EPS 6.83 -5.12 5.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -5.12 5.74
Diluted EPS 6.83 -5.12 5.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.