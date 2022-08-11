Aries Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore in June 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 100.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2022 up 19.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in June 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2021.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 134.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.22% over the last 12 months.