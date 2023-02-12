Aries Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore in December 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 129.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.