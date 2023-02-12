Aries Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore in December 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 129.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

Aries Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in December 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 190.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.23% returns over the last 6 months and 30.27% over the last 12 months.