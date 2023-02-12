English
    Aries Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.91 crore in December 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 129.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

    Aries Agro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.91134.65129.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.91134.65129.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.8039.7171.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.3324.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5212.43-2.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4610.2012.71
    Depreciation1.951.871.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9226.8833.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9119.4111.90
    Other Income2.634.161.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5423.5813.24
    Interest6.356.614.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1916.968.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.1916.968.34
    Tax1.522.662.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.6714.305.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.6714.305.80
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3611.004.46
    Diluted EPS4.3611.004.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3611.004.46
    Diluted EPS4.3611.004.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
