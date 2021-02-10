Aries Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore in December 2020 up 20.95% from Rs. 88.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020 down 3.92% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2020 up 14.71% from Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2019.

Aries Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.67 in December 2019.

Aries Agro shares closed at 102.45 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.94% returns over the last 6 months and 45.84% over the last 12 months.