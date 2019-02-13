Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aries Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, down 10.54% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2018 down 10.54% from Rs. 82.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2018 down 48.26% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in December 2018 down 26.05% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2017.

Aries Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.12 in December 2017.

Aries Agro shares closed at 85.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and -62.10% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.61 81.16 81.36
Other Operating Income 1.07 7.51 1.01
Total Income From Operations 73.69 88.67 82.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.27 14.15 14.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.87 18.21 20.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.07 4.84 6.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.82 7.57 5.90
Depreciation 0.60 0.56 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.48 21.42 18.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 21.92 16.07
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 21.92 16.07
Interest 7.25 5.21 5.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.47 16.71 10.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.47 16.71 10.48
Tax 1.02 5.83 3.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.45 10.88 6.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.45 10.88 6.66
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 133.19 133.19 122.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 8.37 5.12
Diluted EPS 2.65 8.37 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 8.37 5.12
Diluted EPS 2.65 8.37 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.