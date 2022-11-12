 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aries Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.73 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.73 crore in September 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 126.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2022 up 28.72% from Rs. 11.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in September 2022 up 0.74% from Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2021.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.58 in September 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 128.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -15.37% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.73 112.97 126.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.73 112.97 126.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.10 31.23 70.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.52 30.33 -9.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.24 -5.43 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.40 12.19 10.30
Depreciation 1.92 1.40 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.13 31.79 31.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.41 11.46 23.18
Other Income 3.04 4.50 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.45 15.96 23.31
Interest 6.67 4.85 7.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.77 11.11 16.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.77 11.11 16.03
Tax 2.68 3.44 5.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.10 7.67 11.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.10 7.67 11.00
Minority Interest -0.02 0.63 0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.29 -1.29 -0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.37 7.01 11.16
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.05 5.39 8.58
Diluted EPS 11.05 5.39 8.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.05 5.39 8.58
Diluted EPS 11.05 5.39 8.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm
