English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aries Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.73 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.73 crore in September 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 126.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2022 up 28.72% from Rs. 11.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in September 2022 up 0.74% from Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2021.

    Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.58 in September 2021.

    Close

    Aries Agro shares closed at 128.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -15.37% over the last 12 months.

    Aries Agro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.73112.97126.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.73112.97126.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.1031.2370.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.5230.33-9.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.24-5.43--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4012.1910.30
    Depreciation1.921.400.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1331.7931.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4111.4623.18
    Other Income3.044.500.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4515.9623.31
    Interest6.674.857.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7711.1116.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7711.1116.03
    Tax2.683.445.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.107.6711.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.107.6711.00
    Minority Interest-0.020.630.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.29-1.29-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.377.0111.16
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.055.398.58
    Diluted EPS11.055.398.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.055.398.58
    Diluted EPS11.055.398.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm