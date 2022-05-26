Aries Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore in March 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 down 251.2% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.