Aries Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore in March 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 down 251.2% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.
Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aries Agro
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.96
|129.50
|69.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.96
|129.50
|69.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.04
|71.64
|36.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.04
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.01
|-2.11
|-4.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.64
|12.87
|12.20
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.87
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.83
|33.65
|23.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.46
|11.59
|0.02
|Other Income
|2.09
|0.09
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.37
|11.68
|0.16
|Interest
|7.02
|4.96
|7.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.39
|6.71
|-6.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.39
|6.71
|-6.97
|Tax
|-3.36
|2.62
|-2.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.03
|4.10
|-4.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.03
|4.10
|-4.64
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|0.72
|0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.84
|-1.43
|-0.29
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.08
|3.39
|-4.49
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.45
|2.61
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.45
|2.61
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.45
|2.61
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.45
|2.61
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited