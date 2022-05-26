 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aries Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore in March 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 69.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 down 251.2% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 133.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.96 129.50 69.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.96 129.50 69.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.04 71.64 36.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.04 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.01 -2.11 -4.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.64 12.87 12.20
Depreciation 1.86 1.87 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.83 33.65 23.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.46 11.59 0.02
Other Income 2.09 0.09 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.37 11.68 0.16
Interest 7.02 4.96 7.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.39 6.71 -6.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.39 6.71 -6.97
Tax -3.36 2.62 -2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.03 4.10 -4.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.03 4.10 -4.64
Minority Interest 0.11 0.72 0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.84 -1.43 -0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.08 3.39 -4.49
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.45 2.61 -3.45
Diluted EPS -5.45 2.61 -3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.45 2.61 -3.45
Diluted EPS -5.45 2.61 -3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:52 pm
