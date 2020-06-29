Aries Agro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.26% from Rs. 56.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.32 crore in March 2020 down 99.26% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 102.84% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2019.

Aries Agro shares closed at 73.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.17% over the last 12 months.