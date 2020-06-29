Aries Agro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.26% from Rs. 56.80 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.32 crore in March 2020 down 99.26% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 102.84% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2019.
Aries Agro shares closed at 73.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.17% over the last 12 months.
|Aries Agro
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.52
|83.55
|55.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|3.55
|1.61
|Total Income From Operations
|55.52
|87.10
|56.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.89
|20.79
|13.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.50
|15.00
|5.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.65
|2.56
|6.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.51
|11.18
|6.85
|Depreciation
|3.35
|0.79
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.20
|24.96
|20.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.58
|11.82
|3.53
|Other Income
|2.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.47
|11.82
|3.53
|Interest
|7.21
|6.64
|10.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.67
|5.18
|-7.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.67
|5.18
|-7.06
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.57
|-1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.45
|4.61
|-5.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.45
|4.61
|-5.71
|Minority Interest
|0.31
|0.44
|0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.19
|-0.31
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.32
|4.74
|-5.18
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|176.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|3.65
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|3.65
|-4.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|3.65
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|3.65
|-4.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am