English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aries Agro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.97 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.97 crore in June 2022 up 12.79% from Rs. 100.16 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2022 up 20.5% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in June 2022 up 13.32% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2021.

    Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in June 2021.

    Close

    Aries Agro shares closed at 134.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.22% over the last 12 months.

    Aries Agro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.9783.96100.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.9783.96100.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.2323.0447.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.3313.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.439.017.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1912.6410.35
    Depreciation1.401.861.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7930.8321.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.46-6.4612.53
    Other Income4.502.091.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.96-4.3714.14
    Interest4.857.025.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.11-11.398.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.11-11.398.93
    Tax3.44-3.363.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.67-8.035.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.67-8.035.88
    Minority Interest0.630.110.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.290.84-0.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.01-7.085.82
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.39-5.454.48
    Diluted EPS5.39-5.454.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.39-5.454.48
    Diluted EPS5.39-5.454.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.