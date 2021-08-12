Aries Agro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.16 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.16 crore in June 2021 up 15.58% from Rs. 86.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021 up 2.62% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2021 down 0.65% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2020.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.36 in June 2020.

Aries Agro shares closed at 152.45 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.14% returns over the last 6 months and 127.71% over the last 12 months.