Aries Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 129.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Aries Agro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.94 134.73 129.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.94 134.73 129.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.80 39.10 71.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.01 24.52 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.58 12.24 -2.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.85 10.40 12.87
Depreciation 2.00 1.92 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.15 27.13 33.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.55 19.41 11.59
Other Income 1.54 3.04 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.09 22.45 11.68
Interest 6.40 6.67 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.68 15.77 6.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.68 15.77 6.71
Tax 1.85 2.68 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.83 13.10 4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.83 13.10 4.10
Minority Interest 0.29 -0.02 0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.29 -1.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.12 14.37 3.39
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 11.05 2.61
Diluted EPS 3.94 11.05 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 11.05 2.61
Diluted EPS 3.94 11.05 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited