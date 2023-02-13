Aries Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 129.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.