    Aries Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 129.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.94134.73129.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.94134.73129.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.8039.1071.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.0124.52--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5812.24-2.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8510.4012.87
    Depreciation2.001.921.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1527.1333.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5519.4111.59
    Other Income1.543.040.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0922.4511.68
    Interest6.406.674.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.6815.776.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.6815.776.71
    Tax1.852.682.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8313.104.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8313.104.10
    Minority Interest0.29-0.020.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.29-1.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.1214.373.39
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9411.052.61
    Diluted EPS3.9411.052.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9411.052.61
    Diluted EPS3.9411.052.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited