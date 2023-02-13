Aries Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.94 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 129.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2021.

Aries Agro shares closed at 184.20 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.99% over the last 12 months.