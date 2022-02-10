Aries Agro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.50 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.50 crore in December 2021 up 20.98% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021 down 28.1% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021 down 8.57% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2020.

Aries Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.63 in December 2020.

Aries Agro shares closed at 158.65 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 54.86% over the last 12 months.