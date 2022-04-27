 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arfin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, up 50.37% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in March 2022 up 50.37% from Rs. 105.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022 up 87.43% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2021.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2021.

Arfin India shares closed at 217.90 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 193.27% returns over the last 6 months and 257.80% over the last 12 months.

Arfin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.87 135.61 105.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.87 135.61 105.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.68 107.48 100.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.72 8.51 -14.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.10 1.94 1.79
Depreciation 0.84 0.83 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.86 11.43 12.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.68 5.43 4.11
Other Income 1.09 0.25 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 5.68 4.71
Interest 3.49 2.94 2.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.28 2.74 2.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.28 2.74 2.01
Tax 0.14 0.16 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.14 2.58 1.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.14 2.58 1.67
Equity Share Capital 15.89 15.89 15.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.62 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.62 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.62 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.62 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:22 am
