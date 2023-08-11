English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arfin India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore in June 2023 up 1.81% from Rs. 146.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 15.56% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 up 21.69% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022.

    Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2022.

    Arfin India shares closed at 45.57 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.44% returns over the last 6 months and 111.17% over the last 12 months.

    Arfin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.70151.89146.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.70151.89146.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.69128.24124.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.314.281.89
    Power & Fuel--3.01--
    Employees Cost2.352.301.88
    Depreciation0.930.880.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.397.2511.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.645.935.57
    Other Income0.611.450.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.267.395.84
    Interest4.344.343.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.923.052.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.923.052.79
    Tax0.600.460.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.322.592.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.322.592.74
    Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.161.73
    Diluted EPS0.150.161.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.161.73
    Diluted EPS0.150.161.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arfin India #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!