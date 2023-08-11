Arfin India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore in June 2023 up 1.81% from Rs. 146.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 15.56% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 up 21.69% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022.

Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2022.

Arfin India shares closed at 45.57 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.44% returns over the last 6 months and 111.17% over the last 12 months.