Arfin India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore, up 47.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore in June 2022 up 47.09% from Rs. 99.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 149.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 up 33% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Arfin India shares closed at 168.40 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and 139.72% over the last 12 months.