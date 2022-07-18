English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arfin India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore, up 47.09% Y-o-Y

    July 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.05 crore in June 2022 up 47.09% from Rs. 99.29 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 149.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 up 33% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

    Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

    Close

    Arfin India shares closed at 168.40 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and 139.72% over the last 12 months.

    Arfin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.05158.8799.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.05158.8799.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.72131.6867.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.893.7214.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.882.101.54
    Depreciation0.890.840.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1114.8610.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.575.684.19
    Other Income0.271.090.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.846.774.24
    Interest3.053.492.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.793.281.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.793.281.26
    Tax0.050.140.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.743.141.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.743.141.10
    Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.970.69
    Diluted EPS1.731.970.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.970.69
    Diluted EPS1.731.970.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arfin India #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.