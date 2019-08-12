Arfin India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore, down 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore in June 2019 down 14.5% from Rs. 112.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019 down 68.62% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2019 down 36.04% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2018.

Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.54 in June 2018.

Arfin India shares closed at 61.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -68.50% returns over the last 6 months and -78.28% over the last 12 months.