Arfin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.27 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:Net Sales at Rs 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.31% from Rs. 135.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.
Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021. Arfin India shares closed at 23.75 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 78.57% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations120.27125.90135.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations120.27125.90135.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials101.19130.52107.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.53-24.958.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.022.111.94
Depreciation0.890.890.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.0611.5811.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.635.755.43
Other Income0.220.540.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.856.295.68
Interest3.473.532.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.382.762.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.382.762.74
Tax0.010.150.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.382.612.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.382.612.58
Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.151.641.62
Diluted EPS0.151.641.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.151.641.62
Diluted EPS0.151.641.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm