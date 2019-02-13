Arfin India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 105.49 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.49 crore in December 2018 down 11.58% from Rs. 119.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 70.29% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2018 down 49.05% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2017.

Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.04 in December 2017.

Arfin India shares closed at 196.50 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.47% returns over the last 6 months and -55.09% over the last 12 months.