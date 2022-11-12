 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arex Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 12.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 55.83% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

Arex Industries shares closed at 174.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 85.21% over the last 12 months.

Arex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.96 12.01 12.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.96 12.01 12.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.16 3.47 3.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.02 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.16 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.55 3.58 3.56
Depreciation 1.08 1.07 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.90 2.82 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 1.21 1.71
Other Income -- 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 1.25 1.72
Interest 0.49 0.51 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 0.74 1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 0.74 1.22
Tax -0.07 0.25 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 0.49 0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 0.49 0.86
Equity Share Capital 3.96 3.96 3.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.24 2.18
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.24 2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.24 2.18
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.24 2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arex Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm
