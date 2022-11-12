Arex Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 12.99 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 55.83% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.
Arex Industries shares closed at 174.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 85.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.96
|12.01
|12.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.96
|12.01
|12.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.16
|3.47
|3.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.02
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.16
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.55
|3.58
|3.56
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.07
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|2.82
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|1.21
|1.71
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|1.25
|1.72
|Interest
|0.49
|0.51
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.74
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.74
|1.22
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.25
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.49
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.49
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.24
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.24
|2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.24
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.24
|2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited