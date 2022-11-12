Arex Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 12.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 55.83% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

Arex Industries shares closed at 174.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 85.21% over the last 12 months.