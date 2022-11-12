English
    Arex Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 12.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 55.83% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

    Arex Industries shares closed at 174.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 85.21% over the last 12 months.

    Arex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.9612.0112.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.9612.0112.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.163.473.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.020.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.16-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.553.583.56
    Depreciation1.081.071.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.902.822.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.171.211.71
    Other Income--0.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.171.251.72
    Interest0.490.510.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.741.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.741.22
    Tax-0.070.250.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.490.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.490.86
    Equity Share Capital3.963.963.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.641.242.18
    Diluted EPS-0.641.242.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.641.242.18
    Diluted EPS-0.641.242.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm